Carleton University strips Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary degree

Carleton University has rescinded an honorary degree granted to Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 2011.

According to a news release from the school, the university's senate voted unanimously to rescind the degree on Friday.

Parliament recently voted to strip Suu Kyi of her honorary citizenship, the first time that honor has been revoked.

Suu Kyi has been criticized for being complicit in the brutal crackdown on Myanmar's Rohingya people.

A United Nations fact-finding mission recently concluded the Myanmar military was committing genocide against the minority Muslim group and other ethnic minorities, and that Suu Kyi had failed in her duty to protect her own citizens.

The university's policy allows for removal of an honorary degree "in rare and exceptional circumstances, where the behaviour of an individual has caused significant concern."