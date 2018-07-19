Proposed water park complex divides Augusta Township

A water park complex proposed for a patch of land just west of Prescott, Ont., is dividing the community between those who want the jobs the project promises and those who fear it will drain the town's water supply and cause traffic headaches for residents.

Aquaworld Resort and Convention Centre wants to develop a 140-unit hotel, convention centre, indoor water park, a spa, mini golf, kids activity zone, a bingo hall and five restaurants.

The 80-hectare parcel of land, zoned as farmland, needs rezoning from Augusta Township before it can proceed with construction.

The complex would be about 500 metres from 72-year-old Mary Peterson's home.

"It's just a beautiful place and I don't want to see it spoiled with traffic and noise," said an emotional Peterson.

"I'm not wanting to fight with people, but I'm driven to not spoil this beautiful area."

Duelling petitions

In April, Peterson and other nearby residents were informed that tests would be done in and around their homes to determine if the area could handle the demands of a water park and not damage household wells.

On July 9, she presented the township with a 82-signature petition opposing the water park with names of residents living adjacent to the proposed site.

"It is a joke," she said.

"Who would be put a water park in people's backyards with all this traffic on a two-lane road and with no Highway 401 access?"

Fletcher Wehmeyer, 28, grew up in North Augusta where the restaurant his father ran for 30 years has been vacant for two years due to the local downturn in the economy.

He lives in Brockville, a 15 minute drive from the Aquaworld site, and started a petition a week ago to counter the petition from those who don't want the water park.

Since July 9, he has more than 800 signatures of those who want to see the complex built.

Wehmeyer will present his petition at the township council meeting on August 13.

"It used to be a booming place and now there's no growth happening. It's going to bring year-round revenue and jobs," Wehmeyer said.

"If you drive through Prescott it's starting to be a bit of a ghost town and this could bring business to them."

Mayor supports project

Augusta Township Mayor Doug Malanka supports the water park plan.

"I'm very excited," he said.

"This is badly needed because it will have an immediate impact for Augusta through the taxes and the plain fact of the matter [that] it's about jobs here."

Malanka is running for re-election and said people tell him the number one issue is about attracting businesses to the area.

"People tell me 'For goodness sakes, get jobs because it's the only thing that will keep our kids here,'" he said.

The mayor said he shares concerns about the water supply but adds preliminary tests have indicated there is adequate water to run the park.

He said more extensive testing is needed before rezoning is approved.

On the issue of traffic congestion, Malanka said he's gone over a traffic study the developer had to provide to the provincial transportation ministry.

It indicated there won't be a significant impact in the area because vehicles will be staggered throughout the day.

He added some local roads may have to be widened to accommodate the increased amount of vehicles.

The mayor said before rezoning is granted a public meeting will be held to discuss residents concerns.

Public meeting planned

Stefano Ferrante, the founder of Aquaworld Resort and Convention Centre, was not available for an interview but sent a statement to CBC.

He said he understands resident concerns and would have the same fears if he was in their position, but he is confident the development will be a net positive.

"We understand that all projects of this nature have their attributes and their drawbacks," he said.

"Over the course of the last couple years we have tried to ensure that all the advantages of Aquaworld greatly exceed the disadvantages."

He said when the zoning application moves ahead there will be a public meeting where he will be able to answer questions, along with the engineering team behind the project.