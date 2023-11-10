Driver killed in crash near Prescott, Ont.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash in Augusta Township on Nov. 10, 2023. (OPP East Region/X)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver of a vehicle that crashed on County Road 18 in Augusta Township Friday morning has died.

The crash happened between County Road 21 and 6th Concession Road at about 6:15 a.m., police said in a series of social media posts.

That stretch of road should be closed for several hours while the investigation takes place.

Police did not name the victim or say whether anyone else was hurt.

The crash site is just over 10 kilometres north of Prescott and about 80 kilometres south of Ottawa's core.