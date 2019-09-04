Attention, parents: if your child attends an English public school in Ottawa, their summer break will come to a close next August instead of September.

In a survey sent to parents, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) notes that because the Labour Day holiday falls on Sept. 7 next year, it will "require a start of the school year the week prior."

That means the first day of classes will be Aug. 31 — the first time school's started in August since the 2009-2010 academic year, according to a board spokesperson.

The OCDSB's survey also asks parents for their thoughts on two different winter break schedules: one that would have students off from Dec. 21 until Jan. 1, and another that would give students a break from Dec. 23 until Jan. 5.

Parents were also asked if they'd prefer to add two extra days off in the middle of the school year — on Feb. 12 and March 12 — and extend the year by two days at the end.