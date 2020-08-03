Ottawa breaks trend with only 4 new COVID-19 cases

Only four COVID-19 cases were reported by Ottawa public health officials Monday, breaking a streak of daily double-digit case totals going back more than two weeks.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported numbers in the single digits was on July 17, when there were seven new cases.

As of Monday afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,559, representing a total of 212 active cases, 2,083 resolved cases and 264 deaths.

There are 53 fewer active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa than there were last Monday. As well, 25 additional cases are considered resolved since yesterday.

There are currently 12 people in hospital and two people in the intensive care unit due to COVID-19. In all 261, people have been hospitalized and 63 sent to the ICU since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, there are 13 outbreaks continue at city institutions, including long-term care and child-care facilities.

In western Quebec, there have been 682 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported as of Monday.