11 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Saturday, 9 fewer active cases

Public health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as of Saturday afternoon, a return to the double-digit case numbers that have become the norm in recent weeks.

In total, the nation's capital has had 2,698 confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Around 86 per cent — or 2,316 — of all cases are now considered resolved, with nine of those being resolved since Friday.

There are 37 fewer active cases in the city compared to last Saturday.

The total number of deaths in Ottawa stands at 264, where it has remained since July 28.

Twelve people remain hospitalized in Ottawa and two people are in intensive care.

There are also three ongoing outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

Ontario reports 106 new cases

In western Quebec, 727 cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths were reported as of Saturday afternoon.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 106 new COVID-19 cases the same day, bringing the latest number of newly confirmed cases into the triple digits for the first time since Monday.

The majority of Saturday's newly-reported cases are concentrated in Peel, Chatham-Kent and Toronto regions, with 23, 20 and 16 cases, respectively.

Two more people have died in Ontario, bringing the province's total number of deaths linked to the virus to 2,786.