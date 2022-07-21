Auditor calls $2,400 gift card for retiring Manotick BIA head 'inappropriate'

A decision by the board of the Manotick Business Improvement Area (MBIA) to approve a $2,400 gift card to recognize its retiring executive director was "inappropriate," according to a report from Ottawa's auditor general that found holes in the MBIA's expense policy.

Besides the gift card, the organization paid for salon and spa accessories for board members or their families. The money came from levies collected on the property tax bills of BIA members.

"While MBIA representatives indicated that these types of gifts are provided to support those within the community and their past contributions to the BIA, it is our professional opinion that such expenses are inappropriate and not aligned with the MBIA's mandate," said the report from the auditor general, Nathalie Gougeon.

Her report looked at 23 purchases in 2022, based on allegations that came through the city's fraud and waste hotline. Of those, fourteen lacked "sufficient evidence to conclude whether the expenses directly related to MBIA business activities."

That included restaurant meals with no record of the purpose or the attendees, as well as gifts of a personal nature.

"Ultimately, the MBIA has not developed a policy that provides sufficient guidance on the acceptable types of expenses and expectations for oversight of expenditures," the report said.

In the absence of MBIA policies on eligible expenses and amounts, Gougeon fell back on her own judgment, as well as the City of Ottawa's guidelines. She said a gift card would not be acceptable under those guidelines, let alone one with such a high dollar amount.

Business improvement areas (BIAs) are meant to promote tourism, dining and shopping in Ottawa neighbourhoods and villages, partly through events, beautification and advertising. They are funded by member businesses within their districts.

Gougeon stressed that those businesses expect their contributions will only go to pay for expenses related to the BIA's mandate.

She found signs that other BIAs in Ottawa have similar gaps in their expense policies, and she recommended the city provide better guidance on policy and more training for board members and staff.

'You won't see this going forward,' new MBIA head says

Gougeon also looked at MBIA's petty cash policies and found "weaknesses with record-keeping and oversight." One reimbursed receipt was for personal expenses unrelated to MBIA business, according to the report. Gougeon said it was unclear who even received the funds.

As for the $2,400 gift card, Gougeon only said it was for a staff member. The MBIA's current executive director, Kelly Belair, told CBC the gift card was approved by the previous chair and went to the executive director who retired.

She said the gift card proposal came from the former board chair and the board at the time approved it, with $100 to recognize each year the retiring executive director served in the role. She said the gift card was for a travel agency.

Belair said the former board asked the chair to step aside at least in part because of the expense issue.

"Once we saw some of these expenses, and that questions were being raised, we asked the chair to step aside until we investigated," she said.

CBC repeatedly reached out to the previous board chair for comment, but she did not provide an interview or a statement.

The majority of the board are new members, Belair said, though five of the previous members remain.

"The new board understands what the appropriate expenses would be," she said. "Unfortunately that was the previous chair, the previous ED, the previous board that approved it."

She said the MBIA has gotten rid of its petty cash, and has a committee working on new policies. It has accepted all four of the auditor's recommendations. She said improvements were already in progress.

"We need to tighten up and make sure this doesn't happen again," Belair said. "Trust me, you won't see this going forward."