City followed rules in awarding LRT contract to SNC-Lavalin: auditor

Senior city staff followed the rules "to the letter" when they picked SNC-Lavalin as winner of the $1.6-billion contract to extend Ottawa's Trillium Line — even though the engineering giant had twice failed to meet the technical threshold for the project, the city's auditor general has found.

"The job of the auditor general is to say what we found, not what someone wanted us to find," Ken Hughes told councillors Tuesday afternoon. "What we found is that the process was followed to the letter."

However, Hughes recommended the city make its procurement process clearer in the future, including making the language in the request for proposals (RPF) public.

Hughes noted council had delegated the authority for the entire procurement process for LRT Stage 2 to city staff, requiring only that they come back with a recommendation. In taking that route, council appears to have delegated away its right to demand information on the process, he said.

CBC first reported back in March that, according to sources, the troubled Montreal-based engineering company had failed to score 70 per cent on the technical evaluations, but still won the contract to extend the north-south rail line.

At the time, the city refused to confirm whether that was the case. City officials also refused to say whether there was any language in the contract that would allow a finalist to progress through the procurement process despite failing to make the minimum grade.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. won the $1.6-billion contract for the Trillium Line extension despite twice failing to meet the minimum technical grade. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

But in August, the city finally admitted that SNC-Lavalin failed to score the minimum 70 per cent requirement not just once, but twice.

At the time, city manager Steve Kanellakos told council the RFP provided the city with the "sole discretion" to move a proponent along in the bidding process, even if it hadn't met the minimum grade.

On Wednesday, Hughes told councillors these sorts of discretionary clauses are common in contract of this size.

More to come.