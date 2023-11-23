City officials improperly lobbied for Barrhaven development, AG finds

The City of Ottawa's auditor general faulted city officials for improperly lobbying a conservation authority to further a private development while keeping city council out of the loop.

In response to allegations through the city's fraud and waste hotline, auditor general Nathalie Gougeon launched an investigation into how planning staff dealt with the Conservancy development along the Jock River in west Barrhaven.

Among the various communications, staff told the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) that city council supported the file as the developer applied to move huge amounts of soil within the flood plain, even though most councillors had no knowledge of that plan.

Gougeon's report, which will come to council's audit committee next week, pointed to "gaps in City processes that could have resulted in decisions that were not in the best interest of the City or its residents."

Developer Caivan wanted to build hundreds of homes in an area designated as a flood plain, which restricts development on land at risk from a 100-year flood. The company claimed the actual high-water line was much lower than indicated in maps dating back to 2005.

In April 2018, city council agreed to allow housing up to whatever line followed updated flood plain mapping.

Caivan Barrhaven's proposed development is called 'The Conservancy.' Part of the development is planned for the Jock River flood plain, and will include protected ecological lands on the north shore of the river. (Caivan)

That update never happened and a city consultant found the flood line was not significantly different. The RVCA concluded that the 2005 map was still valid.

Yet in March 2019, then-mayor Jim Watson and the city's general manager of planning, infrastructure and economic development signed a letter to the conservation authority to "reemphasize the importance of completing the Barrhaven community" and to "reinforce" the flood plain mapping update "with priority."

Gougeon's report said that was "in misalignment" with staff conclusions and independent analysis. She also noted council wasn't informed about the decision to forgo the mapping.

2nd letter 'not appropriate' and 'violation' of process

When its mapping efforts failed, Caivan tried another tactic. It applied to "cut and fill" the site. That meant dumping 407,000 cubic metres of soil to fill in part of the flood plain.

Usually, filling would be balanced with an equivalent "cut" by excavating the same amount of soil elsewhere. But Caivan only proposed to cut out 116,000 cubic metres, raising concerns that watershed storage capacity could be lost.

It was the largest such application the RVCA had ever considered.

The conservation authority asked the city for a letter of endorsement, according to Gougeon's report, and the director of planning services delivered one in November 2019. It confirmed the city's support.

"We want to reinforce the support Council has expressed for this file," the letter said.

A look at the areas Caivan applied to cut out and fill in with soil. (CBC)

The problem was: council had never expressed any support for the cut and fill application. According to Gougeon's report, most members of council weren't even aware of it. The conservation authority's executive committee approved the application one day after receiving the letter.

The report said the letter was "not appropriate."

"It is not the City's role as part of the planning process to endorse, support or advocate for a developer's application with another regulatory body, such as the RVCA," it explained.

"It was confirmed that the issuance of this letter was a violation of departmental processes as this external communication was not signed off on by the General Manager."

The RVCA's general manager, Sommer Casgrain-Robertson, told CBC on Thursday that the letter did not influence the approval. She said such decisions do not factor in municipal planning considerations.

The cut and fill proceeded and Caivan got approval to build a subdivision last year.

No negative impact to river so far, says RVCA

Gougeon also found the city excluded some of its own specialists from key steps in the application review process for the Conservancy development, instead using an external consultant.

Her office made three recommendations — to improve communication with council, to avoid endorsing developer applications with third parties and to better include city experts when working with consultants — all of which city management has accepted.

City officials are expected to comment on the investigation findings on Monday when Gougeon presents them to councillors. Caivan Communities did not respond to a request for comment. It has previously cited modelling suggesting there would be virtually no increase to water levels as a result of its cut and fill.

Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill, who now represents the area, said he's expecting to see some improvement to staff processes and communications in response to the report. He said his overriding concern is safety, and he sees reason to be satisfied with that score.

"My biggest concern was, do we potentially have developments that are in a flood plain or developments that are going to impact the flood plain for other parts of the city," he said.

"The answer that I got to, in reading this, is that's not the case."

Casgrain-Robertson said the cut and fill work hasn't produced any adverse impacts on the Jock River to this point.

"The cut and fill application was only approved because modelling demonstrated that there would be no impact on erosion or flooding upstream or downstream of the site," she said.

"As a precaution, there is a monitoring program in place to ensure the modelling findings are realized. If for some unlikely reason they aren't, additional cutting would be undertaken on lands that have been set aside by the developer."