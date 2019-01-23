Ottawa police union president charged

Ontario Provincial Police have charged Ottawa Police Association president Matt Skof with breach of trust and obstructing justice under the Criminal Code of Canada.

OPP announced the charges Wednesday, but didn't explain why they were laid against Skof, a sworn police officer currently serving his second term as head of the police union.

He has now been suspended by the Ottawa Police Service.

Skof's arrest comes after Ottawa police requested help from the OPP to investigate the source of an unverified audio recording that outlined allegations against West Carleton–March Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, the former chair of the city's police services board.

The recording, which was posted online in mid-2018, contained unsubstantiated claims about El-Chantiry and his alleged involvement in criminal activity. ​One of the voices on the recording also appeared to discuss sensitive details of an ongoing police investigation.

People who shared the file on social media commented that one of the voices on the recording sounded like Skof's, an allegation he has denied.

In a statement to CBC News last summer, El-Chantiry also denied the allegations against him heard on the recording.

"This is a baseless and slanderous accusation which has been incorrectly attributed to an individual and made by an anonymous source," his statement read.

The charges come with a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Skof was released on a promise to appear in court on March 8.