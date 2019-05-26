ATV driver killed in collision with tree

An eastern Ontario man is dead after he lost control of his all-terrain vehicle and struck a tree east of Bancroft, Ont., police say.

Provincial police were called to the scene of the crash near Ruby Mine Road and Highway 28 at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The ATV driver, 57-year-old Richard Walker of Palmer Rapids, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

Walker was the ATV's lone occupant, police said.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and a post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

The crash happened approximately 170 kilometres west of Ottawa.