Millhaven inmates charged with attempted murder

Police have charged three men at Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont., with the attempted murder of a fellow inmate.

The charges follow an Aug. 1 lockdown at Millhaven, a maximum security prison in Loyalist Township, where a number of unauthorized items were found during a search, according to a news release from Correctional Service Canada.

On Aug. 3, OPP, Kingston Police and Correctional Service Canada began an investigation into the incident at the prison.

Don Johnson, 24, has been charged with the attempted murder of a 21-year-old man, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Jerry Lewis, 21, and Manpreet Singh, 25, have been charged with being a party to the offence of attempted murder.

The three men appeared in court on Aug. 10.

OPP say the joint penitentiary squad along with members of Correctional Service Canada are continuing the investigation.