McNab/Braeside man in custody as OPP investigate woman's death

A 32-year-old man from McNab/Braeside Township is in custody as police investigate the death of a woman Thursday in Arnprior, Ont.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police's Renfrew detachment, officers and paramedics were called to a home in the town just outside Ottawa on Jan. 4, where the woman had suffered life-threatening injuries.

The woman, also 32, was airlifted to hospital. She died of those injuries on Jan. 20, OPP said.

Police said Saturday the man in custody had been charged shortly after the original incident with attempted murder.

No names have been released. OPP have not yet said anything about upgrading the charges.

A postmortem examination is scheduled for Monday. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 7 by video link.

An investigation by the detachment's crime unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is continuing.