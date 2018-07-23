Elderly robbery victim corners suspect with his car

A man Ottawa police have accused of stealing an envelope full of casino winnings from an elderly couple was arrested Sunday afternoon after the victim cornered him with a car.

The couple was at an ATM on the corner of Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard, east of downtown Ottawa, at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a man using an ATM next to them asked for help, police said in a news release issued Monday.

The man suddenly grabbed the envelope from the couple and ran away, and the 81-year-old man got in his car and gave chase, police said.

The victim cornered the suspect in an alley and confronted him, causing the suspect to drop the envelope and flee.

Man charged with robbery with violence

Police said they soon found and arrested the suspect with the help of a description and photo from witnesses.

Nobody was injured.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with robbery with violence, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breaching a court order.

He is expected to appear in court today.