Atlético Ottawa's long-awaited home opener kicks off today

Atlético Ottawa announced it would join the Canadian Premier League in January 2020, but has yet to play a single game at home. That changes Saturday. (@atletiOttawa/Twitter)

After nearly two years of waiting, soccer fans in Ottawa will finally get a chance to cheer on their local team on their home turf.

Atlético Ottawa will host their first home game Saturday afternoon at TD Place. Ontario's current reopening plan allows outdoor venues with fixed seating to reopen at 75 per cent of their usual capacity, up to a maximum of 15,000 people.

For fan Thomas Stockting, Saturday's home opener feels like a long-awaited trip.

"It's not until you're packed and at the airport that you're like, 'Oh, I'm going on holiday,'" he said. "There'll be uncontrollable excitement. I'm going to be absolutely elated."

Difficult time for soccer fans

The past few years have been difficult for Ottawa soccer fans. In late 2019, Ottawa Fury FC announced the team was packing it in following a long-simmering disagreement with Canadian soccer officials over which league it would participate in.

The following January, Atlético Ottawa announced it would join the Canadian Premier League (CPL), and fans were excited to finally get the ball rolling again. Unfortunately, the pandemic got in the way.

The CPL was able to get a season started by bubbling teams on Prince Edward Island. Atlético's current season has so far taken place in Winnipeg.

Members of the Capital City Supporters Group, an Atlético Ottawa fan club, hold a watch party in 2020. (Submitted by Thomas Stockting)

Stockting said he was happy to watch the team on TV, but called the wait for live soccer "excruciating."

"Without fans in the stadium it's a fundamentally different experience. It's muted," he said. "Being in a supporters' section with hundreds of people bouncing up and down, chanting and singing for team ... it just feels like home."

Atlético midfielder Antoine Coupland of Chelsea, Que., is looking forward to his own homecoming. The 17-year-old made waves two years ago when he signed with the Fury as that team's youngest player. Now gearing up in Atlético's red and white stripes, he said he's excited to play in front of his family and friends again.

Antoine Coupland, centre, made his professional debut for Ottawa Fury FC on July 20, 2019. The Chelsea, Que., native was just 15. (Ottawa Fury FC/Facebook)

"It is going to be pretty loud," Coupland told CBC's Ottawa Morning. "I've reserved I think almost 50 tickets for family and friends."

Stockting, who also acts as the content manager for the Capital City Supporters Group, an Atlético fan club, said he and his fellow fans intend to make lots of noise for the home opener.

The group got together Friday to practise some chants, and plans to march down Bank Street with drums before the game on Saturday, Stocking said.

WATCH | Soccer fans 'very pumped' for Atlético Ottawa's first-ever home game

Soccer fans ‘very pumped’ for Atlético Ottawa’s first-ever home game 1:14 Atlético Ottawa fan Thomas Stockting says he’s “elated” to finally see a live game in Ottawa and start forming a connection with the organization, especially since the team’s 2020 launch was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:14

LISTEN | Atlético home opener

Ottawa Morning 8:23 Atlético Ottawa home opener The pro soccer team will play on home turf at TD Place for the first time on Saturday. We catch up with Chelsea’s Antoine Coupland (COPE-land) about competing in front of the home crowd. 8:23

The team has been off to a slow start this year, with only two wins after 10 games. Stockting said having fans in the stands is just the remedy to help turn the season around.

"The team is going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment in terms of results, and I think the best thing for the team and supporters is going to be able to have a packed TD Place."

In an effort to pack the stands, Saturday's game is pay-what-you-can. The home opener kicks off at 3 p.m.