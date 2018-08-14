Federal immigration officials told Cornwall, Ont.'s city council they are prepared to house asylum seekers at the Nav Centre like they did last year, but it may not be needed.

Louis Dumas, a director-general who spoke on behalf of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, said the flow of asylum seekers has slowed compared to the 2017 and there is more shelter available in Quebec, where the border crossings are happening.

Dumas said 544 dorm beds at the Nav Centre have been rented out in case of a surge comparable to last year, but none have been used so far.

There is also a dining tent, mobile shower trailers and several portable toilets on the grounds in case numbers go up in September, after the contract on the dorm beds expires.

About 50 asylum seekers a day, down from 150

"It's, I would say, unlikely that we will put up the tents," Dumas told reporters after briefing Cornwall council Monday.

He said last year between 150 and 180 people would be intercepted at the border in a day, with more than 400 on a single day in July. Dumas said that pace has become more manageable.

"They are coming at a rate of about 50 a day. I think the equation is in our favour."

Louis Dumas, director-general for domestic networks at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, updated Cornwall city council on temporary housing for asylum seekers intercepted at the border. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Dumas said there was a year of planning at IRCC in case there was a similar surge during the summer months as there was last year, but that hasn't materialized.

July numbers halved

"Last year, we saw in July of 2017 approximately 3,000 individuals being intercepted in between the ports of entry. This year, in July of 2018, we saw approximately 1,500," he said.

Dumas said the government's message that crossing into Canada is not a free pass is connecting.

As thousands of people crossed the border last year, 130 Canadian soldiers built a tent city at the Nav Centre with a capacity to house 500 people.

Though the tents weren't ultimately needed, the Nav Centre did welcome about 300 people over a two-week period in its dorm facilities.

It was a waypoint after the asylum seekers had their federal security check at the border. They received their temporary work permit and could move on to another city where they'd wait for their refugee board hearing.

At the time, it raised concerns about safety, health and city expenses — something that was rehashed at Monday night's council meeting.

Cornwall Mayor Leslie O'Shaughnessy asked Dumas provide residents with a direct line to get up-to-date information from the federal government in the future.