OPP investigating serious assault at Joyceville Institution in Kingston

Police are investigating a "serious assault" at a prison in Kingston after an inmate was found by staff with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Bill Dickson said officers from the penitentiary squad were called to the Joyceville Institution at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to hospital.

Det. Insp. Brad Collins of the OPP's criminal investigation unit is leading the investigation with help from the OPP's penitentiary squad and Kingston Police.

Joyceville institution is located in northeast Kingston.

It's home to a minimum security prison as well as temporary and assessment units, with a capacity of 752 people according to Correctional Service Canada.