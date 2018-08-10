Ottawa mosque loses charity status for promoting 'hate and intolerance'

The Canada Revenue Agency has revoked the charitable status of the Ottawa Islamic Centre and Assalam Mosque on St. Laurent Boulevard over allegations it promoted "hate and intolerance."

The CRA has posted the summary of its reason for revoking the charitable status last month, which says the organization failed to devote all its resources to charity and "allowed its resources to be used to promote hate and intolerance."

The tax agency also identified problems with the organization's books and failure to file an information return.

Ali Abdulle, a mosque administrator, said the allegations come as a shock and are from a time before the current administration, which took over in 2013.

"We have been devastated. It's like an earthquake," he said.

"The mosque resources [have] never been used for any hate or any promoting hate."

The CRA does not say when these infractions took place. CBC News has asked for more information.

Other speeches in other cities

The hate and intolerance allegations relate to guest speakers invited to the mosque in 2009 and 2013 who said what the CRA characterized as hateful things in other cities, according to Abdulle.

"They did not say it in our mosque, they said it somewhere else," he said.

"We think it's unfair to us and it's unfair to the community to be revoking our charitable status over what somebody said."

He said the mosque community is vibrant, welcoming and promotes Canadian values.

Ali Abdulle is an administrator at the Assalam Mosque in Ottawa. He said the issues flagged by the CRA were from before the current administration took over in 2013. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

The CRA said the revocation is based on issues identified in the organization's two audits from before it registered as a charity, the agency's correspondence with the organization and issues identified in the audit leading up to the revocation.

The revocation of charitable status means the mosque can no longer provide tax receipts, doesn't qualify for an income tax exemption or the HST rebate.

Abdulle said the mosque will still be able to conduct its regular operations and plans to challenge the CRA decision.