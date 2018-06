Abandoned farm building burns down in rural west Ottawa

An abandoned farm building just off Highway 7 in Ashton burned down early Monday morning.

Working Fire on Ashton Station Rd. Sincerest thxs to Mississippi Mills <a href="https://twitter.com/ChiefMeunier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChiefMeunier</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OceanWaveFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OceanWaveFire</a> and Beckwith Fire Departments for your assistance.<a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaFirePIO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaFirePIO</a> <a href="https://t.co/4h97p72a2S">pic.twitter.com/4h97p72a2S</a> —@District8Chief

Ottawa firefighters were called to 1525 Ashton Station Road before 6 a.m. Monday.

They said nobody was injured because of the fire.