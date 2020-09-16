Police seek new witnesses to Ashton Dickson homicide

Ottawa police released images Wednesday of three women who they say may have information about the 2017 killing of Ashton Dickson outside a downtown nightclub.

Dickson, 25, was a celebrated football star who played running back at St. Patrick's High School in Ottawa, then St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia. He was shot to death outside a nightclub at 470 Rideau St. in the early hours of June 26, 2017, when an argument spilled out onto the street.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of three potential witnesses.

"This remains an active investigation and Ashton's family is counting on our community to do right by him," said Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt of the homicide unit in a news release.

"We ask these individuals to come forward and provide us with information about what they know about that night."

Ottawa police are offering $75,000 for information leading to the arrest of Dickson's killer. Anyone with information about the identity of any of the three female witnesses, or seven male witnesses reported previously, is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers.