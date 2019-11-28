South Ottawa shooting victim IDed as Ashor Anwia, 24

Ottawa police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in south Ottawa on Wednesday.

Police said Ashor Anwia, 24, was killed near the intersection of Blohm Drive and Woodbury Cresent.

Officers were called to the scene at about 2:45 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him en route to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre but police said he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

They have not released any details on suspects or arrests.