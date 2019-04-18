Egg hunts, a gallery's final show and Nietzsche for the weekend

Last look

Take a long, lingering look at the art-covered walls of The Cube Gallery — owner and curator Don Monet has hung his last show.

"It's one of the greatest jobs you could ever ask to do," said Monet.

After 14 years of working almost everyday, Monet and his family are ready to move on.

The final show, called Threshold: A Beginning, is a survey of local artists who have become friends with the owner over the years.

A vernissage — that will no doubt double as a goodbye party — will be held Thursday May 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: Cube Gallery, 1285 Wellington W.

When: Runs until May 12.

Cost: Free.

Norman Takeuchi is one of the artists featured in Thresholds at Cube Gallery. (Cube Gallery)

Easter Eggs

The Easter Bunny has been hiding eggs all over the region, and a number of neighbourhoods and organizations are hosting hunting parties. Here are few adventures to choose from:

Baby lambs and newly hatched chicks and ducklings are waiting to meet the kids at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum Friday through Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Cost: Family $38, adults $14, seniors and students $12.

The hunt is on at Northwind Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Dr. on Saturday at 1 p.m. Admission is free. The action moves indoors if it rains.

Enjoy egg hunts, Easter traditions and a petting zoo at Billing Estates at 2100 Cabot St. on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $17.50 per family (2 adults + children) or $6.75 per person.

It's a scavenger hunt for camouflaged eggs hidden in the tunnels of The Diefenbunker at 3929 Carp Road on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $12/person (infants under 2 are free).

The region hosts multiple Easter egg hunts this weekend. (Getty Images)

Masterpiece in Focus

An imposing bronze bust of influential German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche is the main attraction at a new exhibition at the National Gallery of Canada. Nietzsche's furrowed brow and gigantic walrus mustache oversee a collection of art and artifacts by artists inspired by his groundbreaking thoughts.

"So many artists started reading him and started to illustrate some of his ideas in their works," said curator Sebastian Schütze.

Among the drawings, rare editions and sculptures are also featured in the exhibition, including a number of rarely seen paintings by Edvard Munch.

Where: National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr.

When: Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 25.

Cost: Families $30, Adults $15. 24 and under $7.