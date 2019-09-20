This weekend's highlights include stories from Japanese internment camps, nocturnally inspired art, and three performances by one of Canada's most well-known Inuk musicians.

Northern adventures

"Music is a healer and it's a storyteller," says Juno Award-winning musician Susan Aglukark.

Aglukark is performing in three concerts with the National Arts Centre (NAC) Orchestra this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday matinee performances aimed at kids from five to 12 years old.

She'll act as a musical guide through Canada's Arctic, performing songs that reveal the "dark and the light" experiences of Indigenous people and their history.

"I want to share that with the children," said Aglukark. "I think children need to learn as much of the back history of Indigenous people as we can give them."

Friday night's performance features Nunavut electropop artist Riit, while on Saturday and Sunday Aglukark will be joined by local musicians Twin Flames and Inuit throat singing duo Silla.

The concerts are part of the NAC's Mòshkamo Indigenous Arts Festival. Free pre-concert activities Saturday and Sunday will include throat singing demonstrations, musical games and traditional drumming.

Where: Southam Hall, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday in concert with the NACO at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Friday night tickets start at $79. Same-day rush tickets for those 13-29 are $15. Saturday and Sunday tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased here.

Note: All events at Mòshkamo Indigenous Arts Festival offer $15 admission to self-identifying members of the Indigenous community.

Matt Miwa and Julie Tamiko Manning perform in The Tashme Project: The Living Archives. (Matt Miwa)

Voices from a dark past

It was never talked about in their families.

But actors Julie Tamiko Manning and Matt Miwa were determined to learn more about the experiences of their parents and grandparents in Tashme, a large internment camp in interior British Columbia.

Following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941, the U.S. and Canada shipped citizens of Japanese heritage to internment camps, stripping them of their homes, businesses and savings.

Over a couple of years, the actors conducted lengthy interviews with family members and seniors from the Japanese- Canadian community.

They learned that in the face of prejudice and exile, a strong community spirit was forged.

"They had dances and they had performances and they had judo clubs. And they did the best they could to make it a thriving community," said Miwa.

"The children growing up in that actually had very fond memories of the internment camps because the the weight of all of that loss and that racism was taken on the shoulders of their parents." said Tamiko Manning.

The Tashme Project: The Living Archives is the culmination of their research: a one-act play containing verbatim dialogue performed by Miwa and Tamiko Manning in a variety of roles.

The play is presented as part of the Prismatic Arts Festival.

Where: Great Canadian Theatre Company, 1233 Wellington St. W.

When: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $23, $19 for students and seniors, and can be purchased here.

Claude Latour says his paintings come to him in dreams. (Claude Latour)

Dreamy art

Claude Latour says the inspiration for his artwork comes to him in dreams.

His vibrant multi-hued canvases, which depict Indigenous myths and symbols, first appear as visions while he is sleeping, the Algonquin artist said.

"I don't understand why I have this gift," said Latour at the opening of his new show Makwa's Return.

"I don't know why I see that things that I see, but I think it's part of blood memory and part of childhood memory that surfaces up."