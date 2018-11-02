A musical journey in time for the weekend

Remembrance Day exhibition

This year's Remembrance Day will mark a century since the end of the First World War.

The bravery and sacrifice of Canadian soldiers is brought into focus in a new exhibition and a work of music at the Canadian War Museum.

Victory 1918 – The Last 100 Days is a multimedia tour told through the eyes and words of soldiers on the ground.

Immersive films and sound effects recreate the fields and towns of war-torn Europe.

Welcoming the first Canadian soldiers to arrive in Valenciennes in November 1918. (George Metcalf Archival Collection Canadian War Museum) Would be generals, and lovers of Risk, can plot battle strategy on an oversized board game or roll the dice and take a chance on survival.

On Saturday the Cantata Singers of Ottawa will perform The Eleventh Hour, a choral and orchestral work by Andrew Ager, as well as popular songs from the era accompanied by archival footage.

"It's about all those soldiers who came home, the big changes they faced in society," said Ager. "The world would never be the same."

Where: Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Pl.

When: Victory 1918 – The Last 100 days runs until until Mar. 31. The Eleventh Hour will give a gala performance Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets for The Eleventh Hour are $20 for students, $30 for adults and include admission to the exhibition. They can be purchased here.

Orchestra of the future

Classical music meets cutting edge technology this weekend in a concert of instruments created on a 3D printer.

Ottawa Symphony Orchestra, working with a Canadian high-tech company, developed eight stringed instruments made with polymer rather than traditional wood.

When people think of symphony orchestras, they think of the past, says OSO conductor Alain Trudel.

But Trudel says orchestras are now looking to the future — to how music will develop and how it will be played.

Concert master Mary-Elizabeth Brown was the lead musician on the development of the 3D-printed instruments for the orchestra. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Compare and contrast the sounds of new and old instruments this Sunday when the orchestra performs at Ottawa City Hall.

An octet will perform on 3D instruments with the rest of the orchestra making music throughout the building.

A concert of new music written specifically for the the new instruments by composer Harry Stafylakis will follow.

Where: Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave W.

When: The music begins at 11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. The seating for the concert at 12:30 is sold-out but standing room is free.

OSO concert master Mary Elizabeth Brown performs on 3D-printed violin. 0:21

Haunting and Beautiful

Montreal's Lakes of Canada performs Saturday and Sunday in the Ottawa region. (Lakes of Canada)

The four singers who make up Montreal's Lakes of Canada have the pipes and vocal expertise to turn any song into a thing of beauty.

They've chosen to channel their voices into original music that's a haunting blend of folk rock, gospel, soul and the spirit of Leonard Cohen.

Their lyrics are politically charged — they created an entire album based on Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale — but the music is timeless.

Lakes of Canada play two concerts in the area this weekend.