The Pigeon King, future food and canoeing laid bare

Canada's great pigeon scam lands on the stage, a voyage into the future of food, and a canoe trip for skinny dippers top The Weekend List.

The Pigeon King

It may sound too strange to be true, but The Pigeon King, now on stage at the National Arts Centre, is based on one of the biggest scams in Canadian history, and it was all about pigeons.

In the early 2000s a swindler named Arlan Galbraith convinced struggling farmers in southern Ontario that breeding pigeons was the next big thing. He ended up soaking them for millions.

The story of the great pigeon scam told with music, comedy and compassion. 1:17

The actors, writers and musicians of the Blyth Festival Theatre tell the story of the bird-brained scheme — and its consequences — with humour, compassion and a whole lot of hurtin' country songs. They even interviewed Galbraith's real victims, who trusted a man they thought was their champion.

Where: Babs Asper Theatre, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A talk with actors and director is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. The play runs until May 5.

Cost: Tickets range from $29 to $89 and can be purchased here.

Same-day rush tickets for those 13-29 are $15.

Food of the future

What will we eat in the future? Where will our food come from?

Artist Johanna Schmeer imagines the future of food in 'Bioplastic Fantastic,' part of the Edible Futures exhibition at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum. (Joanna Schmeer)

The Dutch Institute of Food & Design asked 13 international artists and designers to imagine the dinner plates of tomorrow, keeping in mind the environmental issues threatening the world's food supply.

The result is Edible Futures, an ample serving of robotic food processing, synthetic meals and crops grown in seawater, among other experiments.

Where: Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, 901 Prince of Wales Dr.

When: Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition runs until Sept. 2.

Cost: Tickets range from $8 to $12.

Kamiel Vorweck, Project Manager for the Dutch Institute of Food and Design. 0:31

Skinny Dipping in Canada

What could be more Canadian?

Ottawa artist Janet K. MacKay, an avid canoeist and kayaker, spends her summers paddling and painting around Sharbot Lake, where she has a cottage.

Janet K. MacKay's daughter glides beneath the water's surface in the painting Caught in the Act. (Worldview Studio and Janet Katherine MacKay)

In this solo show, Skinny Dipping in Canada, MacKay has created a collection of idyllic images — colourful canoes floating in tranquil waters, each provocatively draped with pieces of clothing, towels and swimsuits abandoned by the mostly unseen naturists who are presumably paddling nearby.