History comes to life on Ottawa stages this weekend

Drama that pulls no punches, folk tales from the Valley and the colourful art of Paul Klee are all on the list this weekend.

Chasing champions

A boxing ring sits where the stage usually is at the NAC's Azrieli Studio, transforming the space into the perfect setting for a blow-by-blow account of the life of Sam Langford, a Nova Scotian pugilist who never quite made the big time despite his immense talent.

Langford, dubbed The Boston Bonecrusher and The Boston Terror in the early 20th century, bested the biggest brawlers of his day. He also happened to be black, and the overt racism he encountered proved one opponent he couldn't overpower.

Canadian boxer Sam Langford was denied a shot at a world championship because of the colour of his skin. (CBC)

Denied his chance to contend for a title because of the colour of his skin, Langford's impressive career was eventually lost to history.

In his the award-winning play Chasing Champions: The Sam Langford Story, Jacob Sampson draws the fighter's story from the shadows.

Already an avid boxing fan, Sampson learned to throw a mean punch, bob and weave for the role.

"Sam's story has everything," Sampson said. "From the heights of meeting the best socialites of the time, his story ends in a one-room boarding house in Harlem, pretty destitute."

Playwright Jacob Sampson stars as boxer Sam Langford 0:56

Where: Azrieli Studio, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Chasing Champions runs until Nov 24. Curtain is at 8 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $54.25 each. Same-day rush tickets for those ages 13 to 29 are $15 and can be purchased here.

Tales from the Valley

Another biographical play — this time performed not with boxing gloves but toe-tapping fiddle music, step dancing and personal memories — I Come from the Valley! celebrates the life of Joan Finnigan (1925-2007).

Finnigan was a prolific author and poet who found inspiration in the people and history of the Ottawa Valley, collecting the oral histories of old-timers from the region.

The folks at Killaloe's Stone Fence Theatre are dedicated to bringing the stories of the Valley to the stage. Written by Ish Theilheimer with Johanna Zomers, the play weaves Finnigan's stories, poetry and memoirs with high-spirited music. Starring Fran Pinkerton as Finnigan.

Where: The Bronson Centre, 211 Bronson Ave.

When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $30, 18 and under are free.

Paul Klee's colourful world

Paul Klee's Untitled, 1914, watercolour and ink on paper mounted on cardboard. (The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Berggruen Klee Collection.)

A chance to stroll through the whimsical world of artist Paul Klee, one of the most influential European painters of the 20th century, awaits at the National Gallery of Canada.

Seventy-five of Klee's small works, watercolours and paintings, on loan from New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, are on display through the winter months.

Klee (pronounced "Clay") was a visionary Swiss German artist who, along with Picasso, Matisse and Kandisky, revolutionized European painting. He had a gift for colour, his work a pleasing blend of abstract and figurative translated into beautiful hues.

Klee was forced to flee Germany in the 1930s when the Nazi regime labelled him a "degenerate artist."

Paul Klee, Temple Gardens, 1920, gouache and traces of ink on three sheets of paper mounted on paper mounted on cardboard. ( The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Berggruen Klee Collection)

Where: National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr.

When: Until March 17, 2019.

Cost: Gallery Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $7 for students 24 and under. Children under 11 are free.

Note: Admission to the gallery is free on Thursday after 5 p.m.