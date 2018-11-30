Books and theatre on tap for the weekend

New voices

The world wants to hear your voices.

That's the message ofDiaspora Dialogues, a seminar designed to encourage new writers from diverse backgrounds.

Successful authors, publishers and book lovers are invited to exchange ideas about the latest trends in writing and point the way to opportunities for aspiring writers.

Seminar organizer Helen Walsh, publisher of TOK, an online magazine for diverse writers, says new perspectives are in demand, particularly in the hot genres of young adult fiction and children's literature.

"Our focus really is on the exciting global, urban, diverse voice that is our emerging literary scene," said Walsh.

Seminars include Writing in the age of Netflix and Writing the future: Kid Lit and Young Adult.

​Where: Ottawa Public Library Main Branch, Auditorium, 120 Metcalfe St.

When: Saturday 10 a.m. until 3:30

Cost: Free.

Helen Walsh of Disapora Dialogues says the world wants to hear from a diversity of new voices. (Sandra Abma/ CBC News)

Community Building

Last year an amateur theatre group sprang up in response to the closure of Rideau High School. The closure was a huge blow for those who had grown up attending the school or participated in numerous community events there.

The group performed Overbrook: The Musical last year. The musical examined the lives of families in the neighbourhood, woven together through songs in various languages as a way of celebrating the community's rich cultural heritage.

Overbrook Diary is a sequel of sorts to last year's musical. It's a patchwork of personal stories told in music, dance and reminiscences about the day-to-day lives of the people who make up the community.

Fittingly, the show is taking place in the old drama studio of the former school.

Where: Rideau High School, 815 St Laurent Blvd

When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15.

Smart Petit-Frere and the cast of Overbrook Diary sing about their neighbourhood. (Sandra Abma/CBC News )

Christmas Chestnut

The happy ending of It's a Wonderful Life at Ottawa Little Theatre.

Experience all the heartwarming elements of Frank Capra's 1946 film classic It's a Wonderful Life wrapped up in theatre magic at the Ottawa Little Theatre.

The enduring tale of how George Bailey learns that one good person can make a whole lot of difference in the lives of many is a perennial holiday viewing.

The stage version is woven with special effects, angel dust and local actors giving it their all.

Ottawa comedian Steve Love plays George Bailey, with a big wink to Jimmy Stewart.

Where: Ottawa Little Theatre, 400 King Edward Ave.

When: Until Dec. 15. (Note due to high demand more shows may be added.)