Musical storytelling and comedy al fresco for the weekend

Laugh out loud in the great outdoors, listen to the sound of silence at Chamberfest and learn about the plastic problem in our oceans, this long weekend.

The space between the notes

Toronto musician Leslie Ting is both a professional violinist and an eye doctor. When her mother's eyes began to fail, eventually leading to blindness, Ting was struck by how her mother's appreciation of music increased.

Ting explores the themes of listening and sight, as well as the role of music in our lives, in a new multi-media musical work called Speculation.

Multi-coloured lights and images will be projected on the stage to distort audience perceptions, as personal stories about her relationship with her mother are interwoven with music. Ting and pianist Hinrich Alpers will perform music by Beethoven and John Cage.

Beethoven composed many of his masterpieces when he could no longer hear, while Cage gave silence a starring role in his music. That culminated in his piano piece 4'33, which is four minutes and 33 seconds of music with no sound.

"The idea is that because of the silence that's there, we have to listen to everything else that's going on," said Alpers, who will be performing the work as part of Chamberfest on Saturday night.

WHERE: La Nouvelle Scène, 333 King Edward Ave.

WHEN: Saturday at 10 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Lysistrata and the Temple of Gaia

David Warburton and Catriona Leger are the hosts of the raucaus updated Greek comedy. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Back for their 32nd season, the Odyssey players return to Strathcona Park with a raucous romp of Aristophanes's comedy of the sexes, Lysistrata. That original version, which debuted in 411 BC, saw the long suffering women of Greece withhold sex from their partners, until the battling males agree to to end the Peloponnesian War.

Toronto playwright David S. Craig has updated the action to the future, and in his scenario it's the fate of the earth that's at stake. It's a saucy, sexy, singing and dancing send-up with an environmental message. It's aimed at ages 12 and up.

WHERE: Strathcona Park, 25 Range Rd.

WHEN: Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m. until Aug. 26.

COST: Tickets are $11 to $27, but pay-what-you-can on Sundays. Note: This Sunday, theatregoers who join the troupe in cleaning up the park at 1 p.m. are invited to watch the play for free.

Garbage Ocean

Plastic garbage retrieved from the Pacific Ocean. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Check out a free exhibition just outside the Canadian Museum of Nature called Ocean Plastics Lab.

It's housed in four shipping containers loaded with hands-on scientific equipment, interactive video players, and lots and lots of plastic garbage — bottles, bags, toys and fishing equipment — found on beaches and dredged from the sea.

The exhibition was developed by environmental scientists in Germany and is touring the world in hopes of inspiring youngsters to get involved in creating solutions to marine pollution.

Where: Canadian Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod St.

When: The exhibition leaves Ottawa Aug. 12.

Cost: Free.