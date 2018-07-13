Whodunnit, hoedown and violin virtuoso on the weekend list

This weekend, Ottawa violin virtuoso Kerson Leong teams up with British composer John Rutter, an Agatha Christie mystery takes to the stage and country swings at Bluesfest.

Rising star

When a tiny violin was first put into his hands, four-year-old Kerson Leong was immediately hooked.

"It was something fun to do, it looked really cool and the motion of playing the violin was very attractive and physical," said Leong.

By the time he was 16, the Ottawa teenager was winning prestigious international competitions. Today he studies in Belgium and is a busy soloist in the world's concert halls.

"The violin has become something I need to do," said Leong, on his return to Ottawa. "It allows me in the most pure, organic sense to really express myself."

Leong is back home performing with acclaimed British composer John Rutter for the Canadian premiere of his Visions, following its debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Primarily a choral work, Rutter has written passages for the young violinist.

Rutter is presenting two evenings at Music and Beyond that encompass his prolific output of choral music and carols.

The Ottawa Chamber Choir, the Elmer Iseler Singers and Ottawa Children's choir will join voices in what is sure to be a glorious couple of concerts at Dominion Chalmers Church.

Where: Dominion Chalmers United Church, 355 Cooper St.

When: Saturday and Sunday nights at 7:30 p.m. (The Sunday show was added after popular demand)

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Murder most foul

Appearances are not what they seem in Agatha Christie's The Unexpected Visitor at Ottawa Little Theatre. (Maria Vartanova)

On a foggy night, a stranger wanders into a remote, isolated manor and discovers a beautiful woman holding a gun- over a dead body. So begins Agatha Christie's stage play The Unexpected Guest.

All of the elements that had made the queen of British crime's mysteries so enduring are here: a cast of suspects with questionable back stories, a nasty victim who had it coming, and enough twists and turns to keep the audience guessing until the end.

Where: Ottawa Little Theatre, 400 King Edward Ave.

When: The play runs until July 28, curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $14 for students, $26 for seniors and adults $29. Tickets can be purchased here.

Honky Tonk Country

Put on your party dress and kick up your cowboy boots, it's a swinging dance party courtesy of Krystal Jyl and the Jacks, a brassy nine-piece rockabilly band from the Ottawa area.

It's feel good country and blues with a big dose of horns, fronted by sassy cowgirl Krystal Jyl. It's taking place on the last day of Bluesfest at the foot of the ferris wheel.