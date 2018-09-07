Music from the front porch and more this weekend

A music festival that doubles as a neighbourhood stroll, a bewitching acoustic artist and a lesbian love story on the list for this weekend.

A festival made for walking

It's a music festival that requires comfortable walking shoes.

The annual Ottawa Porchfest is a meandering stroll through the leafy neighbourhoods of Hintonburg and Wellington Village with musical performances taking place on the front porches of various homes.

It's a welcoming way to discover a neighbourhood while seeing a range of local artists of every description.

"A lot of people just register their porch and say surprise me," said organizer Ken McKay of the host homes.

"They have no idea who is going to show up, but it's always entertaining and the performers are always talented."

Porchfest has expanded this year to the patios and businesses along Preston Street in Little Italy. Local pubs and retailers along Wellington West will also be hosting free concerts.

Where: Hintonburg, Wellington St. West and Preston Street. To find the map and directions go here.

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with an added concert at Parkdale Market from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Bewitching guitar

Austin Evans, also known as Death Metal Witch, performs at Tooth and Nail Brewing Company on Saturday (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Quick, what comes to mind when you hear the stage name Death Metal Witch?

Probably not melodic acoustic guitar but that's exactly what local musician and visual artist Austin Evans, also known as Death Metal Witch, delivers in concert.

Evans, 22, has already experimented with a number of musical styles including trap, hip hop and thrash electric guitar. Evans has most recently turned to composing and performing layered, hypnotic acoustic music.

"I wanted to be a better, more well-rounded artist," said Evans about the choice to pick up the acoustic guitar.

"It really made me think I can write complex guitar songs. I can put more thought into the time signatures and the harmonies and the melodies."

Where: Tooth and Nail Brewing Company, 3 Irving Ave.

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free. Note the concert is presented as part of Ottawa Porchfest.

Road Trip

Cloudburst runs at The Gladstone until Sept. 15. (Toto Too Theatre Company)

Dotty and Stella have been a loving couple for more than 30 years, but when Dot has a fall, her disapproving granddaughter decides to place her in a retirement home.

So begins a road trip that takes the American lesbian couple on an adventure to Nova Scotia where gay marriage is legal.

That's the premise for the romantic comedy Cloudburst at The Gladstone Theatre.

The play, written by Halifax playwright Thom Fitzgerald, is produced by Ottawa's Toto Too Theatre Company, a troupe dedicated to bringing LGBTQ stories to the stage.

"Not a lot of theatres will take the risk," said producer Ted Chartrand of staging LGBTQ themed material.

"But everyone who comes to our plays goes away saying, 'Ah yes, I can relate to that. I know that person.'"