House of PainT brings the beat back this weekend

This weekend brings House of PainT urban arts festival, 100 years of flying high and a choir in search of new voices.

Calling all b-boys and b-girls

There's a vibrant world of urban dance, art and music just waiting for you under the Dunbar Bridge at Brewer Park this weekend.

Ottawa's House of PainT urban arts festival is back for its 15th year, celebrating hip-hop culture with a steady stream of dance battles, graffiti artists, DJs and MCs throughout Saturday.

"Celebrate and elevate" is the festival's mantra, and that's just what it does for the area's diverse and thriving urban culture.

House of PainT pits crews from across the country against each other in dance battles. (James Park)

More than 200 artists will gather under the bridge, where they'l invite participants of all ages to get up and dance or take part in art-making workshops.

Featured artist Michie Mee, dubbed the First Lady of Canadian Hip Hop, will perform on the main stage and take part in a panel discussion about the evolution of the genre.

Where: Under the Dunbar Bridge, Brewer Park, 100 Brewer Way

When: Noon to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Up, up and away

Take off into the wild blue yonder at the Rockcliffe Flying Club this Saturday. (Rockcliffe Flying Club)

The Rockcliffe Flying Club is hosting a birthday party in honour of the Rockcliffe Airport's 100th anniversary.

Right next door to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the airfield is lined with both vintage planes and state-of-the-art small aircraft.

Families are invited to inspect the aircraft, take in the fly-bys and learn about the history of the former military airbase, which was also a training ground for Canadian astronauts. There's also a chance to feel what it's like to be catapulted out of an ejection seat — in the museum's simulator.

Where: Canada Aviation and Space Museum, 11 Aviation Pkwy.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Admission to the event is free. Plane and helicopter flights will be offered at a price.

Sing out!

'Making music with other people is transformative,' says choir member Toby Greenbaum. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Experience the joy of taking part in a giant singalong this weekend.

The Ottawa Choral Society is looking for new voices, and is inviting potential recruits to join them for a read-through of Carl Orff's stirring Carmina Burana on Saturday afternoon.

Choir member Toby Greenbaum hopes others will experience the happiness she's found by joining the musical ensemble.

"Making music with other people is transformative," Greenbaum said. "It's a wonderful feeling."

Ottawa Choral Society in concert at St. Joseph's Church. ( Conrad Melanson)

Saturday afternoon's event is not an audition, but it could lead to one, said Maggie McCoy, the choir's communications officer.

"You need some rudimentary sight-reading skills, [and] you need a good ear," McCoy said. "If they can keep up, and they feel they'd like to join the choir, then they can do an audition."

Those who would prefer to simply listen are welcome as well.

Where: Kitchissippi United Church, 630 Island Park Dr.

When: 1:15 p.m to 4:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Note: RSVP to ocschoirmanager@gmail.com so the choir can supply you with sheet music.

Check here for more information.

