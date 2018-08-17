Summer's buzzing along with local festivals

Enjoy the last weekends of summer holidays with plenty of outdoor activities and music.

Down on the Farm

The folks behind Ottawa's annual Arboretum Music Festival, this year branded as Bon-Fire, decided they wanted a change of pace last year and moved the urban concert series to a field in North Gower, just behind Rideau Pines Farm.

Jamieson Mackay of local band Shadowhand performing in the raspberry field at Rideau Pines Farm. (Sandra Abma/CBC News) "We wanted to remove people from the bustle of the city," said director Stéfanie Power of the bucolic setting."When you get to the farm you just come here and relax."

Power says the down-home atmosphere is reminiscent of summers past when old friends would sit around a bonfire, strumming a guitar and drinking beer.

The two-day festival is a tasting menu of indie music from acoustic folk to reinvented soul and funk, alt country and haze rock.

Highlights include headliners Wolf Parade, musician/artist Chad VanGaalen, neo-soul from Toronto's Bonjay and local band Shadowhand.

There's an overriding dreamy quality to much of the music that will be performed on the Forest Stage, nestled under the trees and stars.

When: The festival kicks off Friday at 8 p.m. and runs Saturday from 1 p.m. until the wee hours.

Where: Rideau Pines Farm, 5714 Fourth Line Rd, North Gower. Note: A free shuttle bus to and from Ottawa City Hall will be operating until 11 p.m.

Cost: Day passes start at $29.99 and can be purchased here.

World Honey Bee Day

A hive at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum gives a close-up view of the honey bees. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Something's buzzing at the Canada Agricultural and Food Museum for families and kids with enquiring minds and a sweet tooth.

Saturday is World Honey Bee Day, saluting the amazing contribution these busy insects make to the environment and the food we eat.

A full day of activities and demonstrations at the museum are dedicated to the wonders of the bee, including honey harvesting and tasting, visits with beekeepers and whipping up honey ice cream and honey cake.

There are prizes for the best costume. And don't forget to say hello to all the other livestock who you run into at the farm.

When: Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Where: Canada Agricultural and Food Museum, 901 Prince of Wales Dr.

Cost: $10 for children and seniors, $12 for adults. Family passes are available and can be purchased at the entrance.

Street Party

African drumming, magic tricks and square dancing — just a small sample of what's on offer at the annual Westboro Fuse Street Festival. A stretch of Richmond Road in Westboro will be closed to traffic this weekend, as the neighbourhood is filled with music, acrobatics and yoga demonstrations.

The outdoor main stage offers a steady stream of live concerts from local artists including singer-songwriter Danielle Allard, the frantic fun of Dueling Pianos and the funkadelic sounds of Chocolate Hot Pockets, who will be grooving late into the night.