The Bard hits the parks, science meets music and hidden gems at Bluesfest for the weekend.

Shakespeare in the grass

It's that time of year when star-crossed lovers, jealous kings, and plenty of fools can be spotted frolicking in the great outdoors. Shakespeare in the park is back.

A stripped down version of Cymbeline, is being presented by Ottawa theatre troupe Bear & Co. all summer. The play is rarely staged, because the enormous cast makes it too expensive for most companies. In this version, the actors assume a myriad of roles to solve that problem, making quick costume changes behind the trees.

"It's like the best of Shakespeare jammed together," said Bear & Co's executive director Eleanor Crowder.

She says while audiences may not be familiar with Cymbeline ,they'll appreciate all the Shakespearean hallmarks: clowning, satire and a bumpy romance within a plot that blends elements of his classics King Lear and Romeo and Juliet.

Where: Saturday at Walter Baker Park in Kanata and Sunday at Briargreen Park in Centrepointe.

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: By donation, but the recommended amount is $20.

Note: Bear & Co. are travelling throughout the region, to find out about other times and locations go here.

The science of music

The museum holds and extensive collection chronicling the history of recorded sound and music. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Local festival Music and Beyond invites music fans to discover the myriad connections that link the worlds of science and music, as they explore the nooks and crannies of the Canada Science and Technology Museum.

Visitors can follow the music, tucked among the interactive displays , gigantic trains and the Krazy Kitchen. There will be 100 mini concerts will be taking place as well as workshops and demonstrations.

The museum already has an impressive exhibition chronicling the history of recorded sound and music.

Scientists and musicians will be on hand to discuss developments in our understanding of how music effects brain function, and demonstrate how vibrations are transformed into music- and the development of digital music making.

Where: Canada Science and Technology Museum, 1867 St Laurent Blvd.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Cost: $10 for children, $20 for students and $30 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

Hidden gems

Her Harbour performs in the Barney Danson Theatre, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

The marquee names may draw the masses to Ottawa's Bluesfest, but here's a quiet space, seemingly far from the madding crowd where music lovers can enjoy intimate concerts in the comfort of air conditioning and plush seats.

The Barney Danson Theatre, sits 231, within the confines of the Canadian War Museum. Bluesfest has programmed an eclectic line up of musicians, including Toronto's Common Deer, an upcoming band with a huge orchestral sound that's sure to fill the space.

On a quieter note, local artist Gabrielle Giguère — who performs and records under the name Her Harbour — will cast a hypnotic spell with her introspective and dreamlike folk songs on themes of childhood and mortality.

Giguère says she chose the stage name Her Harbour, because music offers her a space space within to explore difficult emotions and experiences.

"It's [music] the avenue by which I've processed things that have happened to me," said Giguère. "And the place I go to sort out everything."

Where: Barney Danson Theatre, Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Place.

When: Her Harbour is on stage at Saturday at 6 p.m. You can check out the full roster of acts here.

Cost: Admission to the concerts at the Barney Danson Theatre is included in the cost of a Bluesfest pass. For information on prices go here.