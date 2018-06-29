Canada's colouful face on display in glorious 3D

On the list this weekend: Douglas Coupland unveils his 3D-printed portrait of Canada at the Ottawa Art Gallery, young musicians bring a new sound to Jazzfest and Gallery 101 shows off its new digs.

Canada in 3D

Three years ago, Canadian writer and artist Douglas Coupland and his team popped into Simons department stores in nine cities across the country, where they scanned customers to make 3D printouts of their features. One thousand of those faces — young and old, moms, dads and teens — form a joyful, multi-coloured installation called The National Portrait, now on display at the Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG).

"People just exuded this aura," said Coupland, who bathed the miniature sculptures in pastel colours and gold paint.

"We remember every head, every single person, not their name, but their aura."

'They've all got a sense of purpose,' Coupland says of the 1,000 faces that make up The National Portrait. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Coupland, whose books include Generaton X and JPod, is a darkly whimsical observer of life in the digital age, but he's also an avid embracer of new technology and a proud Canadian.

Coupland likens The National Portrait to the terra cotta soldiers found buried in the tomb of China's first emperor.

"They seem composed," he said, "They seem to agree on something, they're all looking in the same direction, they've all got a sense of purpose."

Where: Ottawa Art Gallery, ​50 Mackenzie King Bridge

When: The National Portrait runs until Aug. 19. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Admission is free, with free activities and tours on Canada Day.

Fresh jazz

Every year the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival invites up-and-coming music students from across Canada to participate in an intense week-long workshop that culminates with live performances. (TD Ottawa Jazzfest) Nine students handpicked from music schools across Canada have been spending this week in a practice room at Carleton University, feverishly working on brand new compositions to be debuted this weekend at the TD Ottawa Jazzfest. Strangers before they arrived in Ottawa, these young trumpeters, sax players, drummer and pianist are getting to know each other as they make music together.

When they're not rehearsing under the guidance of renowned Canadian trumpeter Jim Lewis, these up-and-comers are sharing notes with some of the international stars playing the festival, sitting in on the late jams and playing the night away with their musical heroes.

"The nice things about doing the jams with them is the language that we all speak is music," said Nolan Murphy, a student from the University of Toronto.

When: TD Jazzfest Youth Summit performs Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Canada Day at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Top Shelf Main Stage, Marion Dewer Plaza, TD Ottawa Jazzfest.

Cost: A single day pass starts at $35 for youth, $65 for adults and $85 for a platinum pass. They can be purchased here.

Note: Festival admission is free on Canada Day.

New digs for 101

Ottawa's nomadic artist-run Gallery 101 has a new home in a strip mall across from the bus station on Catherine Street. Last seen in Little Italy, the gallery was uprooted by construction, It has now landed a larger space with room for exhibitions, screenings, workshops and outreach programs.

The Known Effects of Lightning on the Body & other works by Saskatchewan artist and activist Lee Henderson opens the new space. Low benches designed for meditation surround Henderson's installation, which projects a flickering lit match onto a small piece of copper.

"This show is good for our hearts," said gallery director Laura Margita.



Where: Gallery 101, 280 Catherine St.

When: Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free.