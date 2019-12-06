West Coast indie sounds, a swinging basement party and a serving of cake are on the menu in Ottawa this weekend.

Coastal views

2019 has been an eventful year for Vancouver indie rock band Said The Whale. When the Juno Award-winning group set out on a countrywide tour to promote their new album, Cascadia, they encountered a few bumps along the way including a broken-down van and a case of appendicitis for guitarist/vocalist Tyler Bancroft.

"I had to have an appendectomy and then four days later I was back onstage," Bancroft said. "Definitely against doctor's orders, but it had to be done."

Bancroft calls Cascadia a "return to form" for Said The Whale, full of tuneful hooks, vocal harmonies and soaring guitarscapes. He's particularly proud of a nostalgic stage prop that tours with the band.

"We've built a 10-foot replica of a View-Master, and it sits behind us on stage. It's enormous," he said. The prop, which is lit from behind, projects images of West Coast scenery.

"It pretty much takes like 90 minutes of setup time for us, so it's adding a lot to the schedule, but I think it's worth it visually," Bancroft said.

Where: Bronson Centre, 211 Bronson Ave., with special guests local band Loon Choir.

When: Saturday, doors open at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $18.50-$78.50 (VIP tickets include intimate acoustic concert). Tickets can be purchased here.

Let them eat cake

Aella Choir's holiday performance includes a sing-along with the audience. ( Aude Urbancic)

Aella Choir hosts its first-ever Christmas concert on Saturday afternoon. The choral ensemble, named for the warrior princesses of the Amazon, features harmonies of alto and treble voices. For this show, the group has chosen sacred Norwegian carols as well as works by Benjamin Britten and Michael McGlynn, and will lead the audience in a sing-along of favourite carols.

After all that, it's time for cake — and what a cake it is. A traditional 18-layer Norwegian wreath cake will be served up to audience members.

Where: First Baptist Church, 140 Laurier Ave. W.

When: Saturday at 3 p.m.

Cost: Free will offering.

'Coolest basement party' in town

Hearts created by Dominik Sokolowski line the walls of Alpha Art Gallery. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Nestled among the huge, colourful canvases that line the walls of the spacious Alpha Art Gallery, a swinging jazz quartet plays a range of sultry, reflective standards.

That's the scene for what's been dubbed "the coolest basement party in Ottawa."

Saxophonist Peter Woods and guitarist Kevin Barrett are joined by Keith Hartshorn-Walton on tuba and veteran sax man

Erik Lawrence for a musical soiree to remember.