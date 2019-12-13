Beatbox carols, iconic art and a holiday boogie

Beatbox Christmas

Ottawa beatboxer Julia Dales teams up with a capella ensemble Harmonic Generation for an evening of Christmas carols and pop tunes on Sunday evening.

Dales is human drum machine. The range of sounds that come out of her mouth rival a full percussion section. Her amazing skills and sense of rhythm attracted millions of YouTube views as a teenager. Today she's a busy lawyer, so it's a rare opportunity to see her in action.

The 14-voice Harmonic Generation is an inventive group that continues to expand its repertoire and sound. A few years ago they invited Dales to give them a beatbox workshop and ended up jamming with the musician.

"It felt really powerful. It must feel like how a singer feels when they sing like a band backing them for the first time," said Dales. "So to be able to be the drum kit for really good singers is actually quite fun."

Special guest singer-songwriter Tyler Kealey will also perform.

Where: First Baptist Church, 140 Laurier Ave W.

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased here.

Iconic Art

As a youth in Romania, Adrian Gor painted in local churches and learned the ancient art of creating Byzantine icons with gold leaf and handmade paint. He's brought this skill to the Ottawa School of Art, where he teaches a new generation the intricacies of this almost forgotten art practice.

Not only do his students build their own frames and temper the wooden painting surface, they also make their own colours from egg yolk and pigment mixed with wine or vinegar. It's a painstaking process, and each icon takes at least three months to complete.

The results are now on display at The Art House Café, and the iconography ranges from traditionally sacred images to contemporary figures in arts and politics to self-portraiture.

Where: The Art House Café, 555 Somerset St.

When: The exhibiton runs until Dec. 31.

Cost: Free.

Local artist Adrian Gor teaches Introduction to the Ancient Technique of Painting Icons on Wood at the Ottawa School of Art. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Step into Christmas

The folks at local arts collective Music.Art.Ppl are inviting you party on down at Holiday Boogie Vol. 2 at Queen St. Fare.

The group stages events that bring musicians, art making and theatrics under one roof in a party atmosphere, and Saturday night's event adds a seasonal vibe with glittery decorations and festive music.

Music courtesy of Harea Band, Matthew Chaffey ​​​​​​as well as four DJs on rotation.

Where: Queen St. Fare, 170 Queen St.

When: Dec. 14 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.