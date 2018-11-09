Music for Remembrance Day and more for the weekend

Music of loss and hope, community theatre and a rising star in the world of comedy are all on the list for the weekend.

The World Remembers

Sacrifice, heroism and a plea for peace are the themes of The World Remembers, a world premiere at the National Arts Centre on Nov. 11.

Narrated by Canadian actor R.H. Thomson, the massive new work of poetry and music combines the forces of three local youth choirs and three orchestras.

Musical director Alexander Shelley invited the National Youth Orchestra of Germany to play with musicians from the NACO and Canada's youth orchestra for this special Remembrance Day concert.

Shelley says he finds it "symbolically beautiful" to watch German teenagers mingle in harmony with their Canadian counterparts in a work that speaks of hope and reconciliation.

The message isn't lost on 18-year-old viola player Leo Möller. The German student says he grew up knowing his grandparents had fought against the Allies.

"I think it's really significant that we are playing with Canadian musicians whose ancestors also fought in the wars," said Möller. "I am thrilled this is possible."

Where: Southam Hall, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: 12:30 p.m. Following the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial.

Cost: Free.

Note: The National Youth Orchestra of Germany also performs a free concert Saturday evening to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass. The concert takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Southminster United Church at 15 Aylmer Ave. Register for free tickets here.

Germany's youth orchestra will take part in free Nov. 11 concert at NAC 1:06

Rising Star

Ottawa's Kyle Brownrigg's irreverent and biting wit knows no limits.

"I find everything to be funny especially the embarrassing and awkward experiences that nobody likes to talk about."

Brownrigg's zingers have catapulted him to the main stages of Canada's biggest comedy festivals and the accolades keep coming. Recently he earned a final spot in Sirius FM's search for Canada's funniest comic.

Now living in Toronto, Brownrigg is back in town for a series of performances at Yuk Yuk's. On Saturday night he's recording his first comedy album and it's up to the hometown audience to turn up and supply a riotous laugh track.

Where: Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club, 292 Elgin St.

When: Friday 9:30 p.m. Saturday 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Comedian Kyle Brownrigg recalls his days as a barista 0:56

Kid-friendly fun

The Lakeside Players on stage at Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre. (Granda Copytko)

Expect the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts and a hookah-smoking caterpillar to make an appearance in the latest staging of Alice in Wonderland. The theatre troupe, The Lakeside Players, resembles an extended family of moms and dads and kids from kindergarten to preteens, all gathered together to put on show.

Long-time volunteer Granda Kopytko says anyone who has the theatre bug can join the troupe and all they require is an imagination.

"You can be a princess, you can be a cat, you can be a talking tree. If you want to be a chicken we have a spot for you," said Kopytko.

"It doesn't matter who you were before, you can be someone new when you walk through the door."

The Lakeside players specialize in British pantomime — a broad comedy style sprinkled with singing and dancing, dashing heroes and wicked villains. All in good fun.