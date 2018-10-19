Harmonica homage, Fiddle festival and Silence for the weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check this list before you make any plans.

Hail harmonica!

The first instrument Normand Glaude ever played was a tiny harmonica. At the age of 4, he was already turning out toe-tapping jigs and reels with his dad. These days you can often find the musician playing a double bass with local jazz ensembles.

Recently Glaude has returned to his first love, the harmonica — rediscovering its surprising range of expression and haunting musical beauty.

"It's an instrument that speaks," said Glaude. "I can give a certain shape to a note, I can change the timbre of a note with different movements of my mouth. It's something that's almost impossible to achieve with other instruments."

On Sunday evening Glaude pays homage to Toots Thielemans, the legendary Belgian harmonica master whose repertoire ran the gamut from bossa nova to orchestral works.

Where: Four Stage, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Sound of silence

She was known as the girl for whom the telephone was invented.

Mabel Hubbard, Alexander Graham Bell's life-long partner and enduring inspiration, emerges from the shadows in Trina Davies's new play Silence, now on stage at the NAC theatre.

Silence is told through the eyes of Mabel Hubbard, the wife and inspiration to Alexander Graham Bell. (Claus Andersen ) Born into a wealthy Boston family, Hubbard lost her hearing at the age of five after a severe bout of Scarlet fever. She became an expert lip reader and could understand many languages.

Silence follows her relationship with Bell as she becomes his pupil, partner, muse and force in her own right.

Director Peter Hinton has assembled his trademark theatre magic to magnify the world through the eyes and ears of Hubbard.

Where: Babs Asper Theatre, NAC, 1 Elgin St.

When: Silence runs through Oct. 28.

Cost: Tickets start at $63, but those aged 13 to 29 can purchase same day rush tickets for $15. Purchase tickets here

Fiddlefest

The first annual Gatineau Hills Fiddle Festival is set to raise the roof of a tiny former church in Chelsea, Que.

The Mill Road Community Space in Old Chelsea. The former church has perfect accoustics according to musicians. (Sandra Abma/CBC News) Fiddlers of all styles from across North America will have toes tapping at the Mill Road Community Space, an unassuming clapboard former United Church that's a 15-minute drive from downtown Ottawa.

Artist director and fiddling champ Kyle Burghout says it's become his favourite venue because of how it sounds.

"The acoustics are absolutely perfect. There's a great resonance in here, the sound never gets muddy," said Burghout.

Concerts, jams and all-day workshops for fiddlers of all abilities and ages are on the menu through Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Mill Road Community Space, 8 rue Mill, Chelsea

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday with workshops during the day, concerts in the evening, followed by late night jams.

Cost: For the full schedule and to buy tickets go here.