3 fun-filled events to brighten your weekend

A celebration of hip-hop culture, an improv eruption and a magical night of lights for the weekend.

Hip hop hurray

There's a party going on under the Dunbar Bridge near Brewer Park, and it's a celebration of Ottawa's flourishing hip-hop culture.

House of PainT presents a steady flow of dance battles, DJs and red-hot rappers, all performing against a dramatic backdrop of street art.

Now in its 16th year, the urban art party continues to grow. It's family-friendly, especially for youngsters who love to bust a move.

The celebration features graffiti art, dance battles and panel discussions. (James Park)

Where : Under the Dunbar Bridge at Brewer Park, 100 Brewer Way.

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Pay what you can. Suggested donation: $5 per person or $20 for families.

Note: There are complimentary events taking place at Queen St. Fare on Friday night, and at SAW Gallery.

One enchanted evening

Lighting the way: Check out the lantern maze at Stanley Park this weekend. (Christian Bourget)

When the sun goes down on Saturday, fairies, pixies and magical lights will transform Stanley Park in New Edinburgh into an enchanted forest. Lanterns of every shape and size will be glowing into the night throughout the riverside park.

It's the Lumière Ottawa Festival of Light, a family-friendly event where kids, dressed up as their favourite fantasy characters, construct their own lanterns out of mason jars and tissue paper, then wander through mazes of flickering lamps.

Organizers Catherine Burnett, left, and Nadia Allen show off their lanterns. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Fire dancers, stilt walkers and a clear view of the fireworks display from Casino Lac Leamy add to the magic.

Where: Stanley Park, 183 Stanley Ave.

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Off the cuff

Improv Comedy may be the most collaborative of art forms, demadning cooperation and a pooling of imagination to build a typically banal situation into a hilarious skit, all on the fly.

Ottawa is fertile ground for improv, and home base for a variety of companies and improv artists of all ages.

On Saturday, Ottawa's improv community including The Improv Embassy and Crush Improv will gather under one roof for a good cause, acting our scenes based on audience suggestions.

Expect the unexpected when Ottawa's improv community gathers at Arts Court on Saturday night. Left to right, Left to right, Leslie Cserepy, Laura Hall and Jonas Mclean. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

The event, called The Eruption, is organized by local actor and avid improv artist Leslie Cserepy, fresh off a summer run as Romeo with Company of Fools. Cserepy credits improv with giving him the skills and courage to pursue a career in acting.

"I've gone on more adventures and become more curious since I started improv," he said.

"When I got my first big laugh from the audience just from something I had made up from the top of my head, it was such a big rush."