Ballet, broadway and a bed from IKEA

On tap in Ottawa this weekend: a fresh take on Giselle, a bed made for bemusement and an opportunity to belt out your favourite Broadway tunes.

A Giselle for our times

From the Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal comes a new adaptation of Giselle, the classic ballet about a peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman and dies of a broken heart.

From its Paris debut in 1841, Giselle has been a hit with its lilting score, doomed love story and ethereal dancing.

Heartbroken Giselle joins the ranks of Wilis, the ghostly spirits of young women jilted by their lovers. (Sasha Onyshchenko) In this adaptation the essential ingredients of the popular ballet remain, but artistic director Ivan Cavallari has fashioned a Giselle he hopes will appeal to young audiences more accustomed to getting their entertainment on cell phones and computers.

Rather than traditional scenery and props, the stage is bathed in animated video projections, almost as if the dancers have found themselves in a Disney movie of shadowy haunted forests and never-ending fields of flowers.

Where: NAC's Southam Hall, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $64. Same-day rush tickets for those between 13-29 are $15 and can be purchased here.

Make your bed, lie in it

Talk about a universal experience.

Swedish Furniture, a new play from TACTICS, Ottawa's independent theatre series at Arts Court, explores the myriad frustrations involved in assembling a piece of furniture from IKEA.

In Matt Hertendy's play, a couple optimistically purchases a bed from the famous big box store, only to see their relationship unravel as they attempt to follow the instructions to put it together.

Actress Megan Carty is stumped by IKEA instructions in the new play Swedish Furniture, on now at Arts Court Theatre. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Part comedy, part love story and totally relatable, Megan Carty and Jon Dickey play the hapless couple.

Where: Arts Court Theatre, 2 Daly Ave.

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. (runs until April 13)

Cost: Tickets are $20-$25 and can be purchased at the door or here.

Show tunes!

If your idea of a good time is belting out some of Broadway's best, look no further than the Musical Theatre Karaoke from the Savoy Society of Ottawa is just the ticket.

It's taking place Saturday night at LIVE! on Elgin.

"Everybody is a star," said Margo Seymour, who attended last year's version and subsequently joined the Savoy Society, which is dedicated to performing the music of Gilbert and Sullivan. Funds raised Saturday will go toward the society's spring production of The Gondoliers.

Dounya El-Mohtar, left and Margo Seymour joined Ottawa's Savoy Society after taking part in its Musical Theatre Karaoke night. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

"It doesn't matter if it's your first time or you have sung in front of thousands. It is very supportive," Seymour said.

Expect a spinning disco ball, a supportive crowd and lots of big-hearted performances from a repertoire that runs the musical gamut from Irving Berlin to The Little Mermaid.

No experience necessary, just a willingness to get in the spirit. Costumes welcome.