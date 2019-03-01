Electrifying improv, dance and theatre for the weekend

You can catch improv, theatre and dance on stages around Ottawa this weekend!

Play along

Laugh out loud, get into the act and be dazzled by the spontaneous brilliance of improv artists from across North America.

The Ottawa Improv Festival celebrates local performers as well as improv teams — whether it's zany comedy or musical mayhem, part of the thrill of watching improv is the unpredictability of where it will all lead as performers riff on each other's ideas and antics.

And it's not just a spectator sport — the audience gets to play along, adding fuel to the fire with their often off-the-wall suggestions and participation. Good fun!

"A lot of improv is about comedy and making people laugh," said Chelsea Fahey of Ottawa's Improv Embassy.

"But it also comes from truth and can have all different kinds of ranges of emotion, but it's really just the spontaneity and willing to say yes to your partners on stage that makes it great."

Where: Arts Court Theatre, 2 Daly Ave.

When: Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. and 9 pm. Improv workshops offered on Saturday begin at 10 a.m.

Cost: Tickets are $18 for each show, or an all-night pass for $32 can be purchased here. The cost for the workshops varies.

Seen and heard

The cast of Prince Hamlet, featuring deaf actor Dawn Jani Birley in her award-winning portrayal of Horatio. (Bronwen Sharp)

William Shakespeare's Hamlet has been dusted off and reinvented many times — but not quite like this.

In Prince Hamlet, the dark prince is played by a woman, Ophelia is a man, and the tale of rotten doings in Denmark is told in two languages — English and American Sign Language (ASL). The play has been designed for both hearing and deaf audiences.

"As a deaf person, we have our stories, our struggles, our lives, our journeys, our language, our culture and our art, but our voice is often silenced," said Dawn Jani Birley, a deaf actress who expressively signs the role of Horatio, Hamlet's best friend and confidante.

Christine Horne is Prince Hamlet. (Dahlia Katz)

"It's a moment of empowerment for me as Horatio to tell this story and to tell it in my language," she said.

Where: Azrieli Studio, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday at 8 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.The play runs until Saturday, March 9.

Cost: Tickets start at $54.25. Same-day rush tickets for those between the ages of 13 and 29 can be purchased for $15 here.

Dance theatre revolution

Revisor is based on a satiric tale of government corruption. (Michael Slobodian)

Revisor is a brand new work from the creative team of choreographer Crystal Pite, of the Kidd Pivot Dance Company, and actor Jonathon Young.

"[Pite is] creating the physical language and I'm creating the verbal language," Young said.

"We're creating content that speaks to each other but also creates tension and that's where our exploration is — what language can say about the body and what the body can do to the language."

Revisor is based on The Inspector General, a well-worn satire on government corruption by Russian author Nikolai Gogol. But that's just the jumping-off point for this exhibition of super-human dance talent and unbounded theatricality.

Last year, this team brought us the international award-winning Betroffenheit, an exploration of grief and trauma.

This time around, there is more farcical hilarity, but dark truths belie the humour.