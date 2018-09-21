Scenic Gatineau Hills art tour and lots of Beethoven brighten this weekend

It's Law & Order meets The Tudors, and the hills are alive with art this weekend.

Palace intrigue

She's either "an innocent girl or an evil mastermind." That's how actor Lydia Riding describes her character Bess in The Virgin Trial, now on stage at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.

Bess is a 13-year-old girl who will one day grow up to become Queen Elizabeth I, but in this tale of intrigue at the Tudor Court, she's in dire personal jeopardy, accused of treason.

From left to right, actors Chris Ralph, Kristina Watt and Lydia Riding star in The Virgin Trial at the Great Canadian Theatre Company. (Andrew Alexander)

Suspicion and deception abound in this play, which also examines the limits of female power in a male domain. It's a follow-up from playwright Kate Henning's The Last Wife, a feminist retelling of the relationship between Henry VIII and his sixth wife Katherine Parr, who unlike the five wives before her, managed to survive him.

Where: The Great Canadian Theatre Company, 300-1227 Wellington St. W

When: The play's run started Sept. 11 and continues until Sept. 30.

Cost: Tickets range from $38 to $54 and can be purchased here.

Artists in their environment

Riding's character Bess is 'either an innocent girl or an evil mastermind,' she says. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Grab a map and explore the winding roads and early autumn beauty of the Gatineau Hills while dropping into the many artist studios sprinkled throughout Chelsea and Wakefield, Que.

Twenty-three artists, who work with a range of materials including paint, wood, glass and ceramics, will open their homes and studios to the public for the next two weekends.

Visit artist Marjolijn Thie's art-laden home in the hills of Wakefield, Que. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Discover how artists live and work and how they're inspired to create by their environment.

It's part scenic drive, part architectural tour, and a full-on immersion in local art.

Where: Gatineau Hills, Chelsea and Wakefield, Que.

When: Sept. 22-23 and Sept. 29-30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free. Find an online map and more information here.

All about Ludwig

You can visit fine furniture craftsman Glen Foster in his workshop in Wakefield, Que., too.

The National Arts Centre Orchestra's salute to the symphonies of Beethoven ends this weekend with a major concert and an assortment of free opportunities to learn more about the great composer.

Saturday night's performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, Ode To Joy in Southam Hall is sold out, but outside the concert hall there's plenty of free music and talks.

The NACO performs Beethoven's Ode to Joy on Saturday night. 1:15

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday it's an all-Beethoven piano marathon inside the NAC's Peter A. Herrndorf Place, which just off the Elgin Street entrance. A steady stream of music students will be taking turns on the grand piano to perform their favourite works.

At 7 p.m., after the performance of Beethoven's Ninth, music and deafness is the topic of discussion with Jessica Holmes, who will help people better understand how Beethoven dealt with his hearing loss and continued to compose, and also how deaf people listen to music.

Then at 10 p.m., the NAC's intimate Fourth Stage will feature pianist Frédéric Lacroix, who will delve into Beethoven's romantic side on the piano-forte — the type of keyboard the composer himself once played.

Where: The National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: All the events take place Saturday.

Cost: Free.