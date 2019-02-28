She said, she said: Neighbours' legal battle continues

Two former neighbours will face off against each other in a Kingston courtroom again Thursday in a legal feud that began years ago when one tried to burn down the other's house.

Susan Eks was convicted in March 2012 of attempted arson endangering life and mischief to property after she tried to set fire to Kerri Tadeu's house in the middle of the night while the Tadeu family was sleeping.

Now, Eks is suing Tadeu, alleging malicious prosecution, harassment and intentional infliction of mental suffering.

Eks told court Wednesday she felt she had to take legal action because Tadeu was "pursuing" her and wouldn't stop even after Eks completed her sentence for the attempted arson.

Warning the neighbours

Eks described an incident in which Tadeu hired a private investigator to hand out pamphlets about Eks to Eks's new neighbours.

The older woman said she felt anxious, terrified and nervous about Tadeu after finding out she had visited the neighbourhood.

"She wasn't leaving me alone," Eks told court.

Eks's lawyer, David Adams, suggested Tadeu didn't feel justice had been done, and that she was "angry" about the sentence of three years' probation.

Tadeu said she weighed public safety over Eks's feelings in distributing the pamphlets, and that public safety came first.

Returning to scene of crime

The trial is also examining an event that occurred in January 2016.

At that time Eks and her husband had moved off Tadeu's street into a new neighbourhood in Kingston. Their move was a mitigating factor in Eks's sentencing for attempted arson, court heard.

On Jan. 20, 2016, Eks had completed her probation and parked her car on her old street.

Eks testified she was there to pick up a friend to go shopping.

Tadeu disputes that summary of events, telling court she believed Eks was on the street to intimidate her.

Eks's friend, Eleanor Redlich, testified Eks was parked at the end of her driveway and did not attempt to communicate with her former neighbour.

But a friend of Tadeu's, Colin Fitzgerald, testified he was living at the Tadeu home in 2016 and saw a woman, whom he later found out was Eks, staring "quite intently" at him.

Eks's lawyer asked why he didn't note in his affidavit that he too was staring at the woman in the car.

Return to scene of crime 'not reasonable'

After the incident, Tadeu called police and initiated a peace bond application to bar Eks from coming near her.

Eks testified the application was devastating because she had already completed her sentence and was not on the street for any other reason than to meet her friend.

It also happened at the same time Eks found out she had stage 4 lung cancer.

Tadeu's application was later thrown out when she missed a court date.

Tadeu's lawyer, Carlin McGoogan, told court the impact of Eks's crime on Tadeu cannot be understated.

A tearful Tadeu testified she didn't think it was reasonable for a woman who tried to burn down her house to return to the street where the offence occurred. She said she now fears for the safety of her four children.

McGoogan said his client is seeking an injunction to keep Eks away from her and that nothing short of an order from the court would stop "this very troubled woman."