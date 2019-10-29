Man charged after boat houses, antique boats burned

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Montreal-area man with arson after boat houses containing antique watercraft were burned on the St. Lawrence River over the weekend.

Leeds County OPP were called by local firefighters to Grenadier Island, between Kingston and Brockville, around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said their investigation suggests someone stole a boat, sailed to the island and set the boat houses and boats on fire.

Damage is estimated at $1 million, police said.

OPP have charged a 35-year-old man from Kirkland, Que., with three counts of arson and two counts of theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 613-345-1790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.