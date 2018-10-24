Gatineau police probe series of suspicious fires

Gatineau police are asking for the public's help to find out who's setting suspicious fires in Hull.

Three fires early Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning could be arson and could be connected, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Friday, Oct. 19: a fire broke out at a store on boulevard Fournier just before 4 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20: a fire broke out at an apartment building on boulevard Maisonneuve just before 1 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21: a fire broke out at the sales office for a condo project on rue Champlain at about 12:45 a.m.

There will be a police command post set up on boulevard Sacré-Coeur between rues Champlain and Notre-Dame-de-l'île on Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., where people can pass along information to officers.

Anyone who saw anything unusual can also call police at 819-243-4636.

Police said people can make their homes less enticing for arsonists by keeping the outside of their house well-lit and keeping flammable products locked up.