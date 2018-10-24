Skip to Main Content
Gatineau police probe series of suspicious fires

Gatineau police are asking for the public's help to find out who's setting suspicious fires in Hull.

Command post being set up in Hull after 3 overnight fires in 3 nights

Two people had to jump out of the second floor of an apartment on boulevard Maisonneuve Saturday morning to escape a suspicious fire. (Radio-Canada)

Three fires early Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning could be arson and could be connected, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

There will be a police command post set up on boulevard Sacré-Coeur between rues Champlain and Notre-Dame-de-l'île on Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., where people can pass along information to officers.

Anyone who saw anything unusual can also call police at 819-243-4636.

Police said people can make their homes less enticing for arsonists by keeping the outside of their house well-lit and keeping flammable products locked up.

