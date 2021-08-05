Ottawa police ask for footage around 3 suspicious fires
Ottawa police arson investigators are asking people for dashboard or doorbell footage around the time of three suspicious fires this week.
2 fires set this week in city's south end, another just east of downtown
Ottawa police are asking people for video footage around the time of three suspicious fires this week.
Nobody was injured in any of the three morning fires — the first on Sunday and the other two on Tuesday.
The arson unit is leading the investigation into the fires. The details on each are:
- Three vehicles set on fire on Dynes Road near Prince of Wales Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Minor property damage on Jeanne Mance Street around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.
- A basement fire on Baycrest Drive around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with footage, such as from a dashboard or doorbell camera, or other pertinent information can call the arson unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587.
They can also leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
