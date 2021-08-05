Ottawa police ask for footage around 3 suspicious fires

Ottawa police are asking people for video footage around the time of three suspicious fires this week.

Nobody was injured in any of the three morning fires — the first on Sunday and the other two on Tuesday.

The arson unit is leading the investigation into the fires. The details on each are:

Three vehicles set on fire on Dynes Road near Prince of Wales Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Minor property damage on Jeanne Mance Street around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A basement fire on Baycrest Drive around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with footage, such as from a dashboard or doorbell camera, or other pertinent information can call the arson unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587.

They can also leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.