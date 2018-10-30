Teen arrested in death of Brockville man

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter more than 6 weeks after a man's body was pulled from the St. Lawrence River in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville police launched a suspicious death investigation after 33-year-old Damian Sobieraj was found dead on Sept. 14.

Damian Sobieraj, 33, was found dead in the St. Lawrence River on Sept. 14. (Brockville Police Service)

Police said Sobieraj called 911 the night of Sept. 13 to report an altercation with a group of youths at Hardy Park, a tree-lined green space that sits along the St. Lawrence River in Brockville's downtown waterfront area.

When officers arrived, they found Sobieraj's dog tied to a tree and his vehicle in a parking lot nearby, but could not locate him. Police said they spoke to a group of young people who were near the park when officers first arrived.

Police searched the area with dogs and by boat, but it was OPP divers who later found Sobieraj's body in the water. Sobieraj had told his family he was taking his dog for a walk, police said.

The youth has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, obstructing police and assault.

He's scheduled to appear in bail court Tuesday afternoon.