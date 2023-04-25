Police board chair resigned on same day son charged with drug offences

The chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board announced her resignation on Thursday citing personal reasons, on the same day her son was charged with participating in a criminal organization and conspiracy to traffic cocaine, according to various records.

Earlier this month, Ottawa police charged two men after seizing 44 kilograms of cocaine including crack cocaine, making it one of the largest drug seizures in the force's history. On Thursday, police said they charged three more people involved in the bust including 37-year-old Timon Beck.

Property records show Dr. Gail Beck, who was appointed chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board in April, shares an address with Timon Beck, one of the men arrested as part of the cocaine bust.

The Nepean address, which according to the records belongs to Gail Beck, can also be found on court documents filed following Timon Beck's arrest.

An acquaintance of Timon Beck shared a screenshot of his Facebook profile, which lists Gail Beck as Timon's mother.

In a 2014 Facebook post, Gail Beck posted a picture of Timon wishing him a happy birthday and wrote, "he has always been a strong determined individual."'

Personal reasons cited for departure

In a news release at the time of her resignation, the board said Beck cited personal reasons for her departure, but it would not provide further comment.

Gail Beck would not comment on the charges when reached by phone on Friday.

The Ottawa Police Service also declined to comment on the connection between the two individuals.

According to court documents, Timon Beck is accused of trafficking cocaine to enhance the criminal organization of others and "provided a location to store contraband."

The documents state he is to refrain from communicating with 14 other individuals, including the other accused who were arrested as part of the investigation.

His lawyer, Eric Granger, told CBC News his client has no criminal record and is presumed innocent of all charges.

He said the firm wouldn't be providing further details as the matter is before the courts.

He's expected to appear in court on Monday.