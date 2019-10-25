Mother arrested in Buckingham fire that killed baby

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Gatineau's Buckingham sector that killed her three-month-old son.

Mélanie Valiquette will face three charges including manslaughter, arson causing death and arson causing property damage, the Gatineau Police Service said in a French-language statement Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 31, firefighters received reports of a vehicle fire on rue Paluck. When they got to the scene, a nearby duplex was also on fire.

While flames blocked the building's front door, firefighters were able to get the five residents outside.

All five were taken to various hospitals. The baby was transported to CHEO in Ottawa and was initially reported to be in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Serious burns

Patrick L'Abbée-Chouinard, a man in his 30s, suffered burns to 85 per cent of his body and subsequently underwent surgery in Montreal, according to his mother.

A 20-month-old child also suffered serious injuries, police said. Both are still in hospital.

Two others — a 12-year-old child and an adult in their 30s — were treated for minor burns.

Police said Friday their investigation continues and there could be further charges.