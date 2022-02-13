Arrest made in drive-by killing of Ottawa brothers

An Ottawa man has been arrested in connection with the killing of two brothers last May in the city's Alta Vista neighbourhood.

The Ottawa Police Service said in a press release Sunday its homicide unit had arrested 29-year-old Abdullahi Osman in Peel Region, Ont.

Osman was one of three people wanted on Canada-wide warrants for first-degree murder in the fatal drive-by shooting on May 28, 2021, of Ottawa brothers Abdulaziz Abdullah, 34, and Mohamad Abdullah, 27.

Also wanted are Ahmed Siyad, 28, and Mohamed Shire, 31, of Toronto.

The Adbdullah brothers were shot in a crowded Alta Vista Drive parking lot. A third brother, Fawaz Abdullah, was also shot but survived his injuries.

CBC reported in June of last year that a robbery of guns and money in the Dominican Republic led to a bounty on the brothers' heads, one that that would have meant a financial payout for their murder.